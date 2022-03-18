SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — After the COVID-19 pandemic forced many to work remotely from home for the last two years, it seems a lot of those workers are slowly going back to their pre-pandemic commute.

Factoring in record-high gas prices in the Bay Area, BART ridership might’ve seen its most significant increase since the pandemic began.

BART reported 133,246 riders on Thursday March 17 — the highest number of riders in a single day since March 2020, the agency announced Friday.

That number has reached 33% of pre-pandemic ridership, according to BART Board President Rebecca Saltzman.

This comes one day after BART reported a then-pre-pandemic record of 132,528 single-day riders on Wednesday.

“Wednesday’s record only only lasted 24 hours!” Saltzman tweeted.

Since February, BART expanded its Sunday service to five lines after the previous Sunday service was three lines — with the exception of this upcoming Sunday.

To start 2022, BART announced its “Safer Than Ever” initiative that includes increased train frequency, less crowding, and more parking.