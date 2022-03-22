SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – At long last, BART is bringing back red line service today between Richmond and Millbrae.

Service was first stopped over two weeks ago, after a cable broke between the El Cerrito Plaza and Ashby stations on March 6, which was followed by a substation failure early March 7 that interrupted service between the Richmond and downtown Berkeley stations, as KRON4 reported.

These issues led to BART running shuttle trains between the San Francisco International Airport (SFO) and Millbrae stations to link with the orange line, which was the only one running between Richmond and Oakland during the shutdown.

That cable still hasn’t been fixed, but it is using substations that are otherwise no longer used.

BART’s red line from Richmond to Millbrae is restored to service March 22.

Trains will be smaller (only five cars) but will come more frequently, the transit agency stated. No estimate has been given as to when full service will be restored.

“Crews are reconfiguring trains this evening with the goal of full red line service when we open Tuesday morning,” BART stated Monday. “In the event of canceled red line trains during this transition, riders should take an orange line train and transfer if necessary. We expect to be running full red line service by Tuesday afternoon.”