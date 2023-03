SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Service on BART’s Red Line between Millbrae and San Bruno is suspended in both directions due to a fire alongside the tracks, according to a tweet from the agency. Millbrae riders may need to take BART to SFO station and then transfer to Yellow Line service, BART advised.

SamTrans is providing bus service on bus ECR between the two stations, BART advised in a subsequent tweet.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.