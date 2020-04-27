BART makes more service changes as ridership drops up to 90% during pandemic

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Starting Monday, April 27, BART will be reducing and/or discontinuing service on all Early Bird Express bus routes indefinitely due to decreased ridership amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement, officials said BART’s ridership has dropped from 1,000 riders in mid-March to between 100 and 150 riders currently. That’s an 85-90% decline in ridership, the transit agency estimated.

The following routes will continue running, with the number of daily trips reduced:

701 (Pittsburg/Bay Point Station to Salesforce Transit Center)

702 (Pleasant Hill Station to Salesforce Transit Center)

704 (El Cerrito Del Norte Station to Salesforce Transit Center)

705 (MacArthur Station to Salesforce Transit Center via 19th St./Oakland Station

706 (Bay Fair Station to Salesforce Transit Center via Fruitvale Station)

713 (Salesforce Transit Center to San Francisco International Airport Station)

714 (Salesforce Transit Center to Daly City Station)

The following routes will be discontinued:

703 (Dublin/Pleasanton Station to Salesforce Transit Center)

707 (Fremont Station to Salesforce Transit Center)

708 (El Cerrito Del Norte Station to 19th St./Oakland Station)

709 (Antioch Station to Pittsburg/Bay Point Station)

712 (Pittsburg/Bay Point Station to 19th St./Oakland Station). Discontinued starting 4/20

715 (North Concord Station to Pleasant Hill Station). Discontinued starting 4/20

Signs will be posted at all EBX departure stations informing riders of the schedule changes.

