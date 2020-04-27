BART makes more service changes as ridership drops up to 90% during pandemic

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Starting Monday, April 27, BART will be reducing and/or discontinuing service on all Early Bird Express bus routes indefinitely due to decreased ridership amid the coronavirus pandemic.
In a statement, officials said BART’s ridership has dropped from 1,000 riders in mid-March to between 100 and 150 riders currently. That’s an 85-90% decline in ridership, the transit agency estimated.
The following routes will continue running, with the number of daily trips reduced:
- 701 (Pittsburg/Bay Point Station to Salesforce Transit Center)
- 702 (Pleasant Hill Station to Salesforce Transit Center)
- 704 (El Cerrito Del Norte Station to Salesforce Transit Center)
- 705 (MacArthur Station to Salesforce Transit Center via 19th St./Oakland Station
- 706 (Bay Fair Station to Salesforce Transit Center via Fruitvale Station)
- 713 (Salesforce Transit Center to San Francisco International Airport Station)
- 714 (Salesforce Transit Center to Daly City Station)
The following routes will be discontinued:
- 703 (Dublin/Pleasanton Station to Salesforce Transit Center)
- 707 (Fremont Station to Salesforce Transit Center)
- 708 (El Cerrito Del Norte Station to 19th St./Oakland Station)
- 709 (Antioch Station to Pittsburg/Bay Point Station)
- 712 (Pittsburg/Bay Point Station to 19th St./Oakland Station). Discontinued starting 4/20
- 715 (North Concord Station to Pleasant Hill Station). Discontinued starting 4/20
Signs will be posted at all EBX departure stations informing riders of the schedule changes.
