Bart repairs during Labor Day weekend may cause delays

LAFAYETTE (KRON) — Backups along Eastbound 24 in Lafayette could be common this Labor weekend.

The left two lanes near Oak Hill Road will be closed from 11 p.m. Friday until 7 a.m. Tuesday.

The closure is not for road repairs but for Bart repairs.

“We’re replacing 5000 linear feet of rail and 6 switches,” Bart spokesman Chris Filippi said. “They are a lot like intersections for cars, they allow a train to go from one rail to the other. Some are 200 feet in length so we use a 265 ton crane to move them out of position and replace them.”

This is the second of six scheduled weekend Bart repairs.

Video shows the first weekend two weeks ago.

The track in this area is nearly 50 years old, and because Bart runs right down the middle of the freeway, those left two lanes are needed for the heavy equipment to do the work.

But Bart and Caltrans will be keeping an eye on traffic.

“We’re going to watch with Caltrans to see how the backup goes,” Filippi said. “If it approaches 30 minutes, we will reopen one of the closed lanes to knock down that back up.”

Bart riders will also see delays of up to 40 minutes because westbound trains will stop at Walnut Creek and eastbound trains will stop at Orinda.

“We will have free buses replacing Bart from Walnut Creek to Orinda,” Filippi said. “So for riders they will get off a train, if they get on in Antioch, they get off in Walnut Creek, get on a bus, get back on the train in Orinda and head on to their final destination.”

Again, this is the second of six scheduled shutdowns in this area, look for two more weekend closures in September and two in October.