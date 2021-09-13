BART reporting major delays due to person on the tracks

(KRON/BCN) – BART is reporting that there was a person on the tracks at the Powell Street station in San Francisco Monday afternoon, resulting in major delays systemwide.

The transit agency tweeted that Powel Station closed due to a “major medical emergency.”

Major delays developed at San Francisco stations in the SFO, Millbrae, Daly City and East Bay directions due to incident, according to the agency around 3:30 p.m.

4:12 pm update: Powell Station remains CLOSED due to a major medical emergency.



If you are/will be in Downtown SF and heading to East Bay, please get to Montgomery or Embarcadero via @sfmta_muni https://t.co/5opi5GCwVo — SFBART (@SFBART) September 13, 2021

SF Muni is providing bus service for BART riders affected, officials said.

SF BART encourages anyone in Downtown SF heading to the East Bay to get to Montgomery or the Embarcadero stations via SF Muni.

Or consider taking an AC transit bus from Salesforce Terminal, a block away from both stations.

Service to the East Bay on BART remains available but very limited, only for the Yellow Line and Blue Line currently.

Update 5:06 pm: Powell Station remains CLOSED due to major medical emergency.



One service update: the Blue Line is now running Transbay service. Blue Line trains will run between Montgomery and Dublin/Pleasanton.



Red and Green Lines remain suspended. pic.twitter.com/YpOrrv2cp6 — SFBART (@SFBART) September 14, 2021

SFBART created this map to help differentiate bus routes available when Transbay services are severely limited.