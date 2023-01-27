BART officials Friday morning reported there was no Transbay service Friday morning. Officials said Bart would be providing a bus service to San Francisco on bus NL from 19th Street and Broadway.

Officials said all operational trains heading into San Francisco are turning back at Oakland and all trains heading out of San Francisco will go as far as the West Oakland station.

Officials encourage riders to consider alternate transportation.

A map of bus and ferry options from Bart stations as repairs continue. (BART)

As of 5:23 a.m., crews were working to repair a damaged section of the third rail of the track in an underground section in downtown Oakland. BART has not released information on when the track repairs would be completed or when service would resume.

There is currently no Transbay service. AC Transit is providing bus service to San Francisco on bus NL from 19th St and Broadway. — BART Alert (@SFBARTalert) January 27, 2023

Officials also reported unscheduled track maintenance in downtown Oakland had stopped service on the Red Line from Richmond to Millbrae and the Green Line from Barryessa to Daly City.

BART said to expect Friday morning delays on the Blue Line from Dublin to Daly City due to alternate routing in the downtown Oakland area due to the track repairs.

There is a major delay system wide due to unscheduled track repairs in Downtown Oakland. There is currently no Red line or Green line service. — BART Alert (@SFBARTalert) January 27, 2023

BART officials said crews were working in downtown Oakland to fix 10 to 20 feet of damaged covering for the third rail of the track.

BART officials initially announced the service disruptions Friday morning around 4:23 a.m.

