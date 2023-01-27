BART officials Friday morning reported there was no Transbay service Friday morning. Officials said Bart would be providing a bus service to San Francisco on bus NL from 19th Street and Broadway.
Officials said all operational trains heading into San Francisco are turning back at Oakland and all trains heading out of San Francisco will go as far as the West Oakland station.
Officials encourage riders to consider alternate transportation.
As of 5:23 a.m., crews were working to repair a damaged section of the third rail of the track in an underground section in downtown Oakland. BART has not released information on when the track repairs would be completed or when service would resume.
Officials also reported unscheduled track maintenance in downtown Oakland had stopped service on the Red Line from Richmond to Millbrae and the Green Line from Barryessa to Daly City.
BART said to expect Friday morning delays on the Blue Line from Dublin to Daly City due to alternate routing in the downtown Oakland area due to the track repairs.
BART officials said crews were working in downtown Oakland to fix 10 to 20 feet of damaged covering for the third rail of the track.
BART officials initially announced the service disruptions Friday morning around 4:23 a.m.
Copyright © 2023 Bay City News, Inc.