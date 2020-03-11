BART reports drop in ridership amid coronavirus outbreak

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The coronavirus is making the Bay Area look like ghost towns and that includes BART stations.

BART is reporting ridership on Monday dropped 25% compared to Monday, Feb. 24.

That’s nearly 100,000 fewer people hopping on BART.

Video on Tuesday shows the Embarcadero BART station empty.

The previous week, BART ridership was down about 8%, so as more cases pop up across the Bay, it seems more people are just staying home and not wanting to use public transportation to avoid being infected with the coronavirus.

BART staff has been working to keep riders safe by wiping down surfaces like handrails in stations and inside trains with hospital-grade disinfectant multiple times a day.

BART officials say they are closely monitoring the developing situation with coronavirus and getting the latest information from the CDC.

Signs are posted in BART stations, too, reminding employees and riders to wash their hands more frequently.

Latest Stories: