(KRON) — The Bay Area transportation system BART reported its highest ridership day since March 2020 on Thursday.

BART officials say they recorded a total of 138,794 riders who took the subway that day.

SFBART tweeted Friday that the riders were a 34% of pre-COVID projections for a March weekday.

Many Bay Area residents are resorting to public transportation as an alternative to driving. High gas prices and other driving expenses are also making riders turn away from their cars.

Bay Area car owners are estimated to spend an average of $5.28 to $6 and change for a gallon of gas, whereas roughly the same amount can get a passenger from Richmond to Daly City on BART.

BART continues to charge customers by distance, and offer discounts to select students, seniors and youth.

About 652 trains run from BART every weekday, according to the transit center.

Wednesday, Governor Gavin Newsom proposed a new solution for drivers to save money on transportation. The plan included refunds for drivers including a $400 tax refund per registered vehicle owners in hopes of compensating drivers for high gas expenses.

Newsom’s plan would spend $750 million in incentive grants for free transportation. His proposal would make public transportation free for three months to all Californians. The plan also includes up to $600 million pause on the sales tax rate on diesel for one year.

The governor says he wants the plan to encourage the use of clean energy and help Californians who are spending hundreds at the pump.

BART continues to encourage its passengers to “Save some money, skip the traffic and the pump.”