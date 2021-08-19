BART San Francisco line resumes after delay

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — BART’s San Francisco line in the Antioch direction is now running normally after the transit agency first reported a delay.

BART said it was having equipment problems around 6:43 a.m. Thursday. The problem has been fixed.

UPDATE: BART is Resuming Regular Services. — 511 SF Bay (@511SFBay) August 19, 2021

If you need an alternate route, you can call 511 to help make a plan. Here’s how to use it: