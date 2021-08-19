BART San Francisco line resumes after delay

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — BART’s San Francisco line in the Antioch direction is now running normally after the transit agency first reported a delay.
BART said it was having equipment problems around 6:43 a.m. Thursday. The problem has been fixed.
If you need an alternate route, you can call 511 to help make a plan. Here’s how to use it:
- Call 511 and say “transit agencies.”
- The system will ask what transit agency you want. Say the agency name, “list” to get a list of agencies, or say “city” to find transit agencies by city.
- If you say “city,” the system will then ask “What city will you be traveling from?”
- Upon receiving a response, the system provides a list of available transit agencies in that city.
- Say the agency, and the system transfers to the transit agency menu.
- Say “operator” to be transferred to a live operator during call center hours; the operator will be able to assist you with making a trip plan.