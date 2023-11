(BCN) — BART service is recovering on the Antioch line Thursday morning after an equipment problem between the Orinda and Rockridge stations caused major delays.

The transit agency issued an alert shortly before 10:45 a.m. about the delays, which were for trains in both directions, but did not specify the nature of the problem.

About an hour later, BART officials said service is recovering but there are still delays of up to 20 minutes.

