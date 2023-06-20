(KRON) — A “major delay” was reported on the Richmond Line Tuesday morning and trains are still facing delays, according to Bay Area Rapid Transit.

BART says the delay is a result of a power outage nearby which caused an equipment problem on the track near the Richmond Station. Trains are still running along the Richmond Line, but at reduced speeds, officials said.

Some trains are being turned back at El Cerrito del Norte in an attempt to help limit the delays. As of 11:30 a.m., there is a 10-minute delay on the Richmond Line in the Berryessa, Richmond and Millbrae directions.