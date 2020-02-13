BART rider attacked by suspect with chain near Lake Merritt station

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – Police are searching for a suspect who attacked a man using a chain while riding BART on Tuesday night, according to BART Police Department.

Around 6:09 p.m. the victim was on a Daly City-bound train arriving at Lake Merritt Station.

Officials say the suspect asked the victim for directions before attacking him.

According to a witness, the incident was unprovoked.

Authorities say the suspect used a chain with a lock attached, possibly a bike lock, to strike to the victim.

The victim suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to Highland Hospital to receive treatment.

Police describe the suspect as a white man in his 30’s, wearing a white t-shirt, black sweatpants, a beanie, and was carrying two plastic bags.

The suspect got off the train when it arrived at the Lake Merritt station.

Police continue to investigate the incident.

No other details were released at this time.

