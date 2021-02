SAN FRANCISCO – JULY 05: A commuter looks on as a Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART) train pulls into a station July 5, 2005 in San Francisco, California. With a strike deadline looming at the end of the day, BART management and union representatives are feverishly trying to hammer out a contract that would keep BART trains running and avoid potential gridlock on the roadways as over 300,000 regular BART commuters take to the highways if the system shuts down. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – A man has been taken to the hospital after reportedly getting caught in BART train doors at the Powell St. Station, according to BART officials.

On Thursday night around 9:15, officials say the man suffered a leg and head injury.

He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The incident is being investigated at this time and surveillance footage is being reviewed.

No other details have been released at this time.