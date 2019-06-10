BART riders experience weekend delays in East Bay

EAST BAY (KRON) — If you traveled on BART in the East Bay this weekend, you may have experienced delays or even had to get off the train.

Some riders like Jarmar Jelien were confused commuting on BART this weekend when they were told to get off the train.

“There’s a lot of times where were trying to get on BART and the train will just stop and there won’t be any explanation for it or there will be one that keeps going,” he said

This time, BART says it was track safety repairs in the East Bay.

“I mean it’s kind of a problem really because I’m going to Antioch to go see some friends,” Jelien said.

To keep riders on track to their destination, BART provided free shuttle buses to replace trains between Concord and Pleasant Hill on Saturday and Sunday.

But for most riders, that meant delays. Because of the bus transfers between the Concord and Pleasant hill stops, BART asked riders to add an extra 20 minutes onto their commute.

Some though didn’t get the message until it was too late. BART says to always check before you go.

You can also plan your trip on the official BART app or bart.gov.

