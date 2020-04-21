BART riders must wear face coverings

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — All riders are required to wear face coverings while inside BART stations and onboard the trains, according to the public transit agency.
This comes after most Bay Area counties issued health orders that require residents to cover their faces in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
Officials said BART Police will be responsible for reminding riders of the requirement.
Police will first give a verbal reminder to anyone not wearing a face covering. If the rider refuses to cover their face with any material, they will be asked to leave.
Enforcement will begin Wednesday.
Officials noted that most BART riders are already wearing face coverings while riding.
