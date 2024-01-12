SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — BART ridership for the year 2023 totaled 48 million trips, according to data released by the transit agency on Friday. That represents a 16% increase from 2022.

Weekday ridership for 2023 averaged 158,000 riders a day, an 18% increase from 2022. Weekend ridership saw an average of 89,000 riders on Saturday and 65,000 on Sunday, representing a 12% and 13% increase respectively.

Last year also saw BART’s 10 highest days for ridership since the outbreak of the pandemic in 2020. These high ridership days, BART said, coincided with tentpole events Pride, Fleet Week, and various concerts and conferences.

BART has recently launched a number of new initiatives including the installation of new fare gates designed to minimize fare evasion, and the adjustment of parking fees at several stations.