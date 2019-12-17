BART rides will cost you more in 2020

LAFAYETTE (KRON) – BART riders will be helping the transit agency pay for upgrades in their system – including new trains – one ride at a time.

Starting Jan. 1, 2020, if you hop on BART you will be paying more.

For example, if you go from Lafayette and get off at the Embarcadero station, a one-way ticket will cost you $5.30.

From Antioch to Embarcadero, that ticket will cost you $7.90.

Another example – south Fremont to Embarcadero is $7.10.

Dublin to the same station will be $6.60.

BART has raised ticket prices every other year since 2013, saying it’s simply matching the rise in inflation.

