SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Bay Area Rapid Transit is running trains at reduced speeds due to warm weather, the transit system announced Friday. BART trains between the Orinda and Pittsburg/Bay Point stations are running slower from between 12 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Riders are advised to add 20 minutes to planned travel times to factor in delays.

Trains between Hayward and Fremont, and Castro Valley and Dublin/Pleasanton stations are also running slower due to hot temperatures. Riders on those lines are being advised to add 10 minutes to planned travel time to factor in delays.

Friday’s planned slow down follows an incident in June of 2021 when a Yellow Line BART train derailed between Pleasant Hill and Concord stations. BART later blamed high temperatures for the derailment. Temperatures in Concord that day were around 100 degrees.