(KRON) — Bay Area Rapid Transit officials plan to start a month-long tour across several BART stations to get feedback directly from riders on location. The first stop will catch morning commuters on Nov. 9 at the Fruitvale station from 7:45 a.m. to 8:45 a.m.

The Safe & Clean Plan Listening Tour will be the third for BART General Manager Bob Powers and the first for Chief of Police Kevin Franklin, the transit agency said. According to BART, the tour will allow officials to hear directly from riders and learn how the day-to-day commute experience is for them. The general manager and chief of police will be at the stations during the busiest times.

BART officials said with the recent boost in train patrols and schedule changes to emphasize shorter trains, the number of trains negatively impacted by BART Police Department incidents fell by more than 60% since May.

Officials expect another boost next month when the first new fare gate prototypes are installed at the West Oakland station, which, according to BART, are stronger and taller to deter fare evasion.

The BART Listening Tour schedule is as follows:

Thursday, Nov. 9, 7:45 a.m.-8:45 a.m.: Fruitvale station

Monday, Nov. 13, 5-6 p.m.: Embarcadero station

Tuesday, Nov. 14, 7:15 a.m.-8:15 a.m.: Pleasant Hill station

Wednesday, Nov. 29, 7 a.m.-8 a.m.: Antioch station

Thursday, Nov. 30, 7 a.m.-8 a.m.: Dublin station

Sunday, Dec. 3, 12 p.m.-1 p.m.: Civic Center station

Wednesday, Dec. 6, 7:15 a.m.-8:15 a.m.: Fremont station

Wednesday, Dec. 13, 7:15 a.m.-8:15 a.m.: El Cerrito del Norte station

BART said that posters will be displayed at the stations at the booths in advance to notify riders. Powers and Franklin will be located on the platforms to talk to riders while the commuters wait for trains.