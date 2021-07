SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The San Francisco Line is experiencing major delays in the SFO, Millbrae, Daly City and East Bay directions, BART tweeted on Monday morning.

The transit agency said there is an equipment problem on the track, and trains were originally delayed up to 30 minutes. By 7:11 a.m., BART said the delay is 20 minutes.

MUNI is providing free rides for all BART passengers traveling between Embarcadero and Daly City.

We are single tracking from West Oakland to 24th Street Station. This means trains must share only one track. To manage the process we’re limiting the number of trains through the tube which requires riders to transfer.



