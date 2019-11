SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – BART decommissioned it’s first legacy car on Friday to help make space for arriving Fleet of the Future trains.

The BART train car 2528, also called Felicia, went into full service in 1995.

The BART train retired in 2014 and is estimated to have traveled about 2.2 million miles.

Felicia lived a colorful life.



As a C2 car, Felicia went into full service in 1995. But Felicia was a problem child, causing headaches for the best BART engineers with its ghost-like brake problems.



Felicia retired in 2014. Engineers estimate it ran about 2.2 million miles. pic.twitter.com/WQr0cDSrCX — SFBART (@SFBART) November 9, 2019

As new trains are added, storage becomes limited for older cars.

Felicia was one of 10 cars sold to Schnitzer Steel in Oakland to be shredded. Valuables will also be recycled.

