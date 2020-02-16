SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Heads up BART riders!
On Monday, Presidents Day, BART says trains will be running a Saturday schedule.
There will also be longer trains on the green, orange and red lines for the entire day.
So be sure to plan ahead if you have to head into work on Presidents Day.
For more information, click here.
Latest News Headlines:
- BART schedule changes on President’s Day
- Army dad surprises 10-year-old daughter at school
- PHOTOS: Daytona 500 kicks off NASCAR racing season
- Tony-nominated musical, ‘The Full Monty,’ opens month-long run in San Francisco
- Mini service horse takes first successful flight