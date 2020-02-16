Live Now
KRONON IS STREAMING LIVE NEWS NOW

BART schedule changes on President’s Day

Bay Area

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Heads up BART riders!

On Monday, Presidents Day, BART says trains will be running a Saturday schedule. 

There will also be longer trains on the green, orange and red lines for the entire day. 

So be sure to plan ahead if you have to head into work on Presidents Day.

For more information, click here.

Latest News Headlines:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News