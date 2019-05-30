BART sees 10,000 more riders after deadly Bay Bridge crash

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A deadly crash involving a box truck and a Golden Gate Transit bus caused major delays on the Bay Bridge heading into San Francisco this morning.

The crash happened around 4:30 a.m. near the Treasure Island exit — and blocked multiple lanes just west of the toll plaza.

Officials say the box truck rear ended a Golden Gate Transit bus as it was coming to a stop.

One person in the box truck died at the scene.

The driver and another passenger went to the hospital. California Highway Patrol officers says 40 gallons of diesel fuel spilled, all of this causing a huge traffic nightmare.

Thousands of people turned to BART as an alternative way to get to work.

BART officials say 10,000 more riders took BART this morning than usual.

They had five trains running extra loops to help with the increase of commuters on board.

“And that really helped get all of these extra riders to their jobs and workplaces on time. There were no major troubles on the system, no major hiccups,” said BART spokesperson, Aicia Trost.

Tonight, BART officials say to expect crowded trains.

They plan to have more 10 car trains running than normal and say they will likely be metering at popular BART stations — like Montgomery and Embarcadero

This means riders may be asked to stay behind fare gates until platforms are cleared.

“Today is an example of how one accident can really impact tens of thousands of people and that’s really our future here at BART,” Trost said.

For live, local news, download the KRONon app. It lets you watch commercial-free news from the Bay Area’s Local News Station on multiple streaming devices.

Click here to subscribe for a free 7-day trial

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES