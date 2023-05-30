(BCN/KRON)– BART officials said early Tuesday that a larger police presence has led to two of its highest monthly arrest totals since the pandemic began.

On March 20, BART doubled the number of sworn officers riding on trains in the core of the system, agency officials said. BART recorded 258 arrests in March and 266 in April systemwide, according to an announcement from the transit agency early Tuesday.

The agency listed several arrests as examples of the success of increased policing, including the April arrest of a 25-year-old who allegedly stomped on a woman’s head several times. Last month, a 43-year-old man was arrested after he punched a victim over the $5 she was using to pay her train fare. Back in March, a 29-year-old man was arrested after allegedly assaulting a person on a train, leaving the victim with visible facial injuries.

“These numbers are proof of the hard work being done by the people of the BART Police Department,” Franklin said in the statement. “Our redeployment strategy is a direct response to the safety concerns of our riders.”