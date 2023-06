(KRON) — A power outage slowed service on some parts of the Bay Area Rapid Transportation Saturday afternoon, BART announced.

In a 2 p.m. update, BART said that a power outage on the San Francisco line impacted routes. However, normal service has now been restored to the Orange, Yellow, Blue and Green lines. There was no service on the Red Line Millbrae and Richmond due to the outage as of 1:30 p.m.