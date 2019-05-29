BART sends warning on cell phone thefts

Police are warning BART riders to hold onto that cell phone of yours while riding the train.

Thieves have been stealing phones. Surveillance video from BART shows a cell phone theft that goes down in two seconds.

You can see the thief grab the phone and run off the train and onto the platform.

“It’s just how it has become here now it’s kinda unfortunate,” a BART rider said.

Unfortunate yes, but many were not surprised to hear that in the first four months of 2019 there were 402 electronic items stolen on BART.

That’s more than double the thefts that there were recorded in the first four months of 2018.

BART police recommend putting your phone away when the train is approaching stops and when you are near the train doors or waiting on the platform.

Some say they already are cautious while others say a rise in cell thefts is concerning, but they admit it probably won’t keep them off their phone.

