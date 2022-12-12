SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — BART trains are running again between Rockridge and Pleasant Hill after an earlier power outage temporarily disrupted service, according to a tweet from the transit agency. Power has been restored to the track between Rockridge and Walnut Creek, the tweet states. “Riders may experience some speed restrictions in the area and residual delays.”

BART crews, the BART Police Department and local fire departments all responded, according to an earlier tweet.

“We will update the public as we receive further confirmed information,” the tweet states.