BART service to Milpitas, San Jose begins June 13

SAN JOSE (KRON) – BART and VTA announced Tuesday the long-awaited Milpitas and San Jose Berryessa BART stations will begin service in the South Bay on June 13.

Originally projected to open in 2016, the project was delayed in connection with equipment and construction issues.

Before the coronavirus pandemic hit, ridership was projected to be somewhere around 23,000 trips per day on the new extension, with a train arriving every 7.5 minutes.

