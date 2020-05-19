Live Now
KRONON IS STREAMING LIVE NEWS NOW

BART service to Milpitas, San Jose begins June 13

Bay Area

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SAN JOSE (KRON) – BART and VTA announced Tuesday the long-awaited Milpitas and San Jose Berryessa BART stations will begin service in the South Bay on June 13.

Originally projected to open in 2016, the project was delayed in connection with equipment and construction issues.  

Before the coronavirus pandemic hit, ridership was projected to be somewhere around 23,000 trips per day on the new extension, with a train arriving every 7.5 minutes.

Latest Stories:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Tracking COVID-19 in the Bay Area

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News