BART service on Dublin/Pleasanton line to resume

Bay Area

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PLEASANTON (BCN) – BART service temporarily stopped on the Dublin/Pleasanton line because of an obstruction on the trackway, transit agency officials said Saturday morning.

“There is a car accident on the freeway and a vehicle is blocking our tracks near Castro Valley. We have requested a bus bridge. Trains are turning back,” SF BART tweeted.

At 12:00 p.m., three buses are operating between Castro Valley and West Dublin stations, according to SF BART.

At 1:00 p.m., BART service between Castro Valley and West Dublin stations fully resumed.

There is currently no train service between the Castro Valley and West Dublin/Pleasanton stations, according to the transit agency.

There is no estimate as to when service might resume.

Bay City News contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News