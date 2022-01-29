BART service on Dublin/Pleasanton line to resume

PLEASANTON (BCN) – BART service temporarily stopped on the Dublin/Pleasanton line because of an obstruction on the trackway, transit agency officials said Saturday morning.

“There is a car accident on the freeway and a vehicle is blocking our tracks near Castro Valley. We have requested a bus bridge. Trains are turning back,” SF BART tweeted.

At 12:00 p.m., three buses are operating between Castro Valley and West Dublin stations, according to SF BART.

At 1:00 p.m., BART service between Castro Valley and West Dublin stations fully resumed.

