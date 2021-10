SAN FRANCISCO – JULY 05: A commuter looks on as a Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART) train pulls into a station July 5, 2005 in San Francisco, California. With a strike deadline looming at the end of the day, BART management and union representatives are feverishly trying to hammer out a contract that would keep BART trains running and avoid potential gridlock on the roadways as over 300,000 regular BART commuters take to the highways if the system shuts down. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

DALY CITY, Calif. (BCN) — A fallen tree branch that blocked BART tracks Sunday morning between Daly City and Balboa Park stations has been cleared, BART officials said.

Service stopped about 8:30 a.m. between the two stations and Muni Bus #54 provided a temporary bus bridge.

Service has since been restored, BART said in advisory about 9:20 a.m.