BART has stopped service between the Colma and Daly City stations Friday morning due to a loss of power in the area, according to the transit agency. BART officials issued an alert shortly after 8:20 a.m. about the service problem.

SamTrans buses are taking people between the two stations on Routes 120 and ECR during the service disruption, according to BART. More details about the issue were not immediately available.

