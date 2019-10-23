BART service stopped between SF, East Bay due to fire inside Transbay Tube

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — BART train service was stopped Tuesday night between San Francisco and East Bay stations because of a debris fire inside the Transbay Tube, the transit agency said.

Service was stopped in the tube and trains were not running in either directions.

The tube reopened just before 6 p.m., but commuters should still expect major delays.

As of 5:30 p.m., trains were running trains on a single track through the tube, the agency said.

BART originally told KRON4 that the Oakland Fire Department responded tonight to report of sparks near the tube on the Oakland side.

BART later said the stopped service was due to a debris fire inside the Transbay Tube.

This forced power to be shut off.

Fire crews were on scene investigating the report.

The BART delay comes during the evening commute.

Commuters are encouraged to use AC Transit buses from the Transbay Terminal in San Francisco while trains are stopped, BART said.

To track live Bay Area traffic conditions, click here.

This is developing, check back for updates