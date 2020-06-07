BART service stopped from South Hayward to Fremont station due to grass fire

FREMONT, Calif. (KRON) — BART service has stopped between the South Hayward and Fremont stations due to a grass fire.
The Union City station is also closed.
It is unclear when service will resume.
Check back for details as this story is developing

