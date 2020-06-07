Live Now
KRONON IS STREAMING LIVE NEWS NOW

BART service stopped from South Hayward to Fremont station due to grass fire

Bay Area

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SAN FRANCISCO – JULY 05: A commuter looks on as a Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART) train pulls into a station July 5, 2005 in San Francisco, California. With a strike deadline looming at the end of the day, BART management and union representatives are feverishly trying to hammer out a contract that would keep BART trains running and avoid potential gridlock on the roadways as over 300,000 regular BART commuters take to the highways if the system shuts down. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

FREMONT, Calif. (KRON) — BART service has stopped between the South Hayward and Fremont stations due to a grass fire.

The Union City station is also closed.

It is unclear when service will resume.

Check back for details as this story is developing

Latest News Headlines:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Tracking COVID-19 in the Bay Area

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News