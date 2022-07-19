CONCORD (KRON) – Bay Area Rapid Transit service has stopped between Concord and Pleasant Hill “due to a grass fire in the area,” the agency stated early Tuesday.

BART initially announced that the Central Contra Costa Transit Authority, also known as County Connection, is shuttling people on bus line 14 between the locations. But by 6:30 a.m. Tuesday, the agency advised commuters to “seek alternate means of transportation.”

“We now have five buses serving as a bus bridge between Concord and Pleasant Hill while the fire department responds to grass fires near our tracks,” BART stated. “We still have very limited service for the rest of the Yellow [Antioch] line because we can’t dispatch trains.”

The trains can’t be dispatched because power had to be dropped in the area due to the grass fire.

“There is a major delay in service on the Antioch line in the SFO Airport and Antioch directions,” the agency stated.