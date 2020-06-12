SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Riders can finally take BART to San Jose starting this weekend.

The Milpitas and Berryessa/North San Jose stations will begin accepting passengers on Saturday.

A ribbon cutting ceremony was held on Friday for the long-awaited expansion.

Ribbon cutting ceremony at the new BART Berryessa North San Jose Station. Decades in the making. @kron4news pic.twitter.com/funqskrsNB — Chuck Clifford (@chuckclifford) June 12, 2020

The Berryessa station in North San Jose has been in the works for more than three decades. It cost just over $2 billion to build.

One of the people who was responsible in the early days for getting this project going is former San Jose Mayor Ron Gonzalez.

He spoke Friday at the ribbon-cutting and said that even in the early days it was obvious what the benefits of a BART station in San Jose would be.

“What I realized was that if we were going to bring traffic relief to the Bay Area, and particularly to the South Bay, extending BART to Silicon Valley would be the most cost-effective way to transport thousands of Silicon Valley commuters, reduce traffic congestion, facilitate smart growth and improve air quality,” he said.

For example, it would take about 65 minutes to go from the Berryessa Station to the Embarcadero Station in San Francisco and would cost riders $8.15.

While no public ceremony, BART will be opening Milpitas and Berryessa stations for service on Saturday, June 13. The first passenger revenue train leaves Berryessa at 7:56am and arrives at Milpitas at 7:59am.



Limited commemorative Clipper Cards will be available for purchase. https://t.co/Yprb56dEHd pic.twitter.com/wcmjOMv7Oc — SFBART (@SFBART) June 11, 2020

Latest Stories: