SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Riders can finally take BART to San Jose starting this weekend.
The Milpitas and Berryessa/North San Jose stations will begin accepting passengers on Saturday.
A ribbon cutting ceremony was held on Friday for the long-awaited expansion.
The Berryessa station in North San Jose has been in the works for more than three decades. It cost just over $2 billion to build.
One of the people who was responsible in the early days for getting this project going is former San Jose Mayor Ron Gonzalez.
He spoke Friday at the ribbon-cutting and said that even in the early days it was obvious what the benefits of a BART station in San Jose would be.
“What I realized was that if we were going to bring traffic relief to the Bay Area, and particularly to the South Bay, extending BART to Silicon Valley would be the most cost-effective way to transport thousands of Silicon Valley commuters, reduce traffic congestion, facilitate smart growth and improve air quality,” he said.
For example, it would take about 65 minutes to go from the Berryessa Station to the Embarcadero Station in San Francisco and would cost riders $8.15.
