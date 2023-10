(BCN) — BART officials said on social media that the system set a new post-pandemic ridership record on Saturday.

“Yesterday we served 116,181 trips. That’s 72% of our average Saturday ridership before the pandemic,” BART officials said Sunday.

Fleet Week in San Francisco definitely played a part, but BART said trains run more frequently on weekends and late evenings now as well.

“And our commitment to safety and cleanliness is paying off,” BART said.

