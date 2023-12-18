(BCN) — BART is reporting a major delay Monday morning on the San Francisco line in the East Bay, SFO and Millbrae directions. The delay is due to an equipment problem at the 24th St. Mission Station in San Francisco, which is closed, BART officials said in an advisory shortly before 10 a.m.

In addition, BART is running trains at slower speeds due to wet weather. BART passengers are urged to check the BART official app or bart.gov. BART crews are investigating the equipment issue, officials said on social media.

