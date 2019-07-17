BART, SFO team up to tackle homelessness on trains near airport

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — BART riders say homelessness on trains is an obvious issue, but it’s also spilling out at stations at the San Francisco International Airport and its terminals.

The airport says homeless people are riding the last train from the city to SFO and then sleeping here.

“We do see a bit of seasonality to it. During winter months we tend to see more activity. For example this past winter we might encounter anywhere from 30 to 40 homeless in any 24 hour period,” said a spokesperson with the airport.

It’s creating an issue with fare evasion and sometimes stolen luggage.

Now the airport and BART are making changes through a new deal.

The airport says the agreement includes a second BART officer at the SFO station and added barriers to fare gates.

“Enhanced barriers. Currently there are turn styles that can easily be jumped over. With this move we’re actually going to be paying for the installation of 5 foot tall glass barriers. That will make it very difficult for people to jump the turn style to get in and out of the BART station,” the airport spokesperson said.

BART and SFO will also share surveillance camera footage and every BART officer will have two-way radios.

They’ll also have an established a rule where between the hours of 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. anyone at the airport needs to demonstrate a legitimate reason for being there.

