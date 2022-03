LAFAYETTE, Calif. (BCN) — BART is advising riders that it is single-tracking trains all day Sunday on its Yellow Line (Antioch-SFO-Millbrae) and to expect delays of 15 to 20 minutes.

This is to allow crews to continue replacing the critical electric cables that power trains.

Riders can visit BART.gov for real-time transit updates.

Copyright © 2022 Bay City News, Inc.