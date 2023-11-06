(BCN) — BART said on Monday that it is running trains at slower speeds due to wet weather across the region.

The transport agency is advising commuters to add 10 minutes to their planned travel time to factor in delays.

The National Weather Service forecast for the greater Bay Area on Monday calls for moderate to high chances of rain all day throughout the region.

According to forecasters, the wet weather is due to a pair of cold fronts moving through the Bay Area, bringing with them light showers and a slight chance of thunder.

