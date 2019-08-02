BART stabbing suspect to enter plea in court over murder of Nia Wilson

OAKLAND (KRON) – The man accused of stabbing and killing Nia Wilson at the MacArthur BART station is scheduled to enter a plea in court Friday.

Earlier this month, a judge ruled that 28-year-old John Lee Cowell is mentally competent to stand trial.

He faces murder and attempted murder charges for the tabbing of 18-year-old Nia Wilson and her sister last July.

