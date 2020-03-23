BART starts reduced service schedule after decline in ridership

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Starting today BART will reduce its service hours amid a decline in ridership due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The new schedule will provide service Monday through Friday from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. Current weekday train frequency will remain.

In comparison, past service ran from 5 a.m. to midnight.

Starting Saturday, March 28, weekend service will be from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. compared to Saturday service usually from 6 a.m. to midnight and Sunday from 8 a.m. to midnight.

All riders must be in the system by 8:45 p.m. to have a guaranteed ride to their destination.

BART officials didn’t say how long these changes would remain in effect.

The decision to reduce hours comes after the transit agency noted a substantial drop in ridership as the number of coronavirus cases around the Bay Area continues to grow, and employees work from home.

