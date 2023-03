SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The BART station at 16th and Mission streets is open again after being closed due to police activity earlier, the transit agency tweeted. Muni was providing bus service between Civic Center and 24th and Mission on buses 9R and 14R, BART said.

“16th St. Mission station is now open and we are resuming normal service,” BART tweeted. Earlier, trains had not been stopping at the station due to police activity.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.