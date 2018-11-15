BART takes steps to build 2nd Transbay Tube

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) - BART has announced a plan to take steps toward building a second Transbay Tube.

Though, BART officials say, "it's too early to say if it will actually be a tube."

This project is being called Transbay Rail Crossing.

This 'tube' would connect the Peninsula/Silicon Valley/SF with East Bay/Sacramento/Central Valley communities.

BART says that building this would support economic development.

On Thursday, a Board meeting will be held to discuss the possibility of the tube.

"BART Directors will see that a companion to the existing Transbay Tube could include both standard width rail tracks (known as standard-gauge) and the wider BART tracks. Including standard-gauge in a new transbay crossing would present some important opportunities."

