BART takes steps to build 2nd Transbay Tube
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) - BART has announced a plan to take steps toward building a second Transbay Tube.
Though, BART officials say, "it's too early to say if it will actually be a tube."
This project is being called Transbay Rail Crossing.
This 'tube' would connect the Peninsula/Silicon Valley/SF with East Bay/Sacramento/Central Valley communities.
BART says that building this would support economic development.
On Thursday, a Board meeting will be held to discuss the possibility of the tube.
"BART Directors will see that a companion to the existing Transbay Tube could include both standard width rail tracks (known as standard-gauge) and the wider BART tracks. Including standard-gauge in a new transbay crossing would present some important opportunities."
