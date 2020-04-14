BART temporarily closes some entrances at San Francisco, Oakland stations

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – As ridership on public transportation continues to drop, BART is taking steps to temporarily close some station entrances.
On Monday, several entrances were closed down at four downtown stations in San Francisco and at 12th & 19th Street stations in Oakland.
BART officials say this will allow them to focus on cleaning efforts and improve safety amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
In a statement, BART says, “all stations remain ADA accessible and signs in multiple languages will be posted at the closed entrances noting others remain open to avoid confusion.”
BART entrance changes
Downtown San Francisco stations:
- All entrances on the north side of Market Street will be open while those on the south side will be closed
Downtown Oakland stations:
- 12th Street station will be accessible from Williams Plaza and De Lauer’s News Stand at the center of the station, and 11th and Broadway
- 19th Street station will be accessible from 17th and 20th Streets on the south side of Broadway
Visit the Bay Area Rapid Transit website for more details.
