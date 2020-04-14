BART temporarily closes some entrances at San Francisco, Oakland stations

SAN FRANCISCO – JULY 05: A commuter looks on as a Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART) train pulls into a station July 5, 2005 in San Francisco, California. With a strike deadline looming at the end of the day, BART management and union representatives are feverishly trying to hammer out a contract that would keep BART trains running and avoid potential gridlock on the roadways as over 300,000 regular BART commuters take to the highways if the system shuts down. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – As ridership on public transportation continues to drop, BART is taking steps to temporarily close some station entrances.

On Monday, several entrances were closed down at four downtown stations in San Francisco and at 12th & 19th Street stations in Oakland.

BART officials say this will allow them to focus on cleaning efforts and improve safety amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a statement, BART says, “all stations remain ADA accessible and signs in multiple languages will be posted at the closed entrances noting others remain open to avoid confusion.”

Happy Monday everyone. Ridership for Sunday, April 12 was 11,292 a 92% drop when compared to April ridership budget projections.



Starting today, BART temporarily closed some entrances in downtown SF and Oakland stations. ADA access isn't impacted. Please read thread below. https://t.co/yq6eFECkNK — SFBART (@SFBART) April 13, 2020

BART entrance changes

Downtown San Francisco stations:

All entrances on the north side of Market Street will be open while those on the south side will be closed

Downtown Oakland stations:

12th Street station will be accessible from Williams Plaza and De Lauer’s News Stand at the center of the station, and 11th and Broadway

19th Street station will be accessible from 17th and 20th Streets on the south side of Broadway

Visit the Bay Area Rapid Transit website for more details.

