BART to add agents in Antioch for 1st time since station’s reopening

(BCN) – BART will add station agents to the Antioch station Monday for the first time since the station opened in 2018.

Since its opening, BART has provided customer service at the station through a nearby control center and via call buttons around the station.

However, the agency has received feedback from riders who said they wanted more BART staff at the station, allowing for easier direct assistance when riders have questions and complaints.

BART Board President Mark Foley is expected to attend a welcoming event for the new station agents around 4:30 p.m. Monday while taking feedback from riders and offering them free hand straps.

BART also altered its weekday and weekend schedules Monday to allow for additional trips as ridership increases and the COVID-19 pandemic wanes.

The new schedules for all six of the agency’s train lines can be found online.