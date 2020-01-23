BART to construct canopies at street entrances of some San Francisco stations

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — In an effort to provide extra security and convenience to riders, BART will be installing canopies over the entrances of stations along Market Street in San Francisco.

The canopy project, approved Thursday by the BART Board of Directors, will happen at the same time as the installation of 41 new escalators at the same stations.

The canopies will protect the new escalators from rain and debris, allow for extra security and include a real-time, digital board with train arrival times. The canopies will also have security cameras and LED lights, according to BART.

Two stations already have canopies as of November 2018.

Welcome to the future of BART entrances in San Francisco. The Powell and Civic canopies offer real-time digital monitors that show train arrival times, a retractable gate that allows the station to be closed each night at street level, LED lighting and security cameras. pic.twitter.com/5QFvnkCZPE — SFBART (@SFBART) November 13, 2018

With Thursday’s vote by the BART Board of Directors, the transit agency now has approval to build 22 canopies.

The canopies would be at entrances at the Embarcadero, Montgomery, Powell and Civic Center stations.

Construction is set to begin in the spring.

The project is estimated to take seven years, because only one BART entrance can be under construction at a time, the agency said.

