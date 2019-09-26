BART board to vote on new fare gate design

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – BART says fare evaders are a $25 million a year problem.

To combat that, BART executives on Thursday will vote to see which new style fare gate looks the best, works fastest, and perhaps most importantly stops fare evaders from hopping the gates.

The style could look like one such design – a clear door that opens up and closes automatically after you pay, kind of like grocery store doors.

The other debated looks like a modification of what is already used – two triangle arms that pop out.

But the new ones have paddles on top of the arms.

BART has been struggling for years to try to cut down on fare evaders while at the same time make their gates look friendly and modern.

The vote will happen at 9 a.m.

