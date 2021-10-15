BART to extend some service for Halloween, Outside Lands

SAN FRANCISCO – JULY 05: A commuter looks on as a Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART) train pulls into a station July 5, 2005 in San Francisco, California. With a strike deadline looming at the end of the day, BART management and union representatives are feverishly trying to hammer out a contract that would keep BART trains running and avoid potential gridlock on the roadways as over 300,000 regular BART commuters take to the highways if the system shuts down. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – BART officials announced that some service will be extended for riders on Halloween weekend.

Ridership is expected to be higher that weekend due to the holiday and Outside Lands.

Service plan details are still being worked out with staff members but on Sunday, October 31, late-night service will be extended past 9 p.m.

BART officials say this will be beneficial to those celebrating Halloween or attending the last day of the music festival.

BART said they will work with Outside Lands organizers to share this information with those attending the festival.

Midnight service will run on Friday and Saturday.

At this time, service has been running until midnight Monday through Saturday and until 9 p.m. on Sundays — Officials say they plan to have midnight service on Sundays again starting in February 2022.

More details about the Halloween service will be released at a later time.

For more information on how to take public transportation for Outside Lands, visit the BART website.